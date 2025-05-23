NDLEA, US-DEA Declare War On Drug Abuse, Trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Drug Enforcement Administration of the United States (DEA) have emphasised the importance of enhancing the existing collaboration between the two organisations in combating the issues of substance abuse and illegal drug trafficking.

This was the focal point of the discussions held during a meeting between the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), and the Country Attache of US-DEA, Ms. Daphne Morrison, at the Agency’s National Headquarters in Abuja on Friday, May 23, 2025.

In expressing gratitude to Marwa for the amicable working relationship and partnership between NDLEA and DEA, Morrison, who has recently been assigned to Nigeria, mentioned that efforts are underway to arrange additional training for the officers and personnel of the Agency’s Special Operations Units, while also anticipating several joint operations with NDLEA in pre-identified areas of interest.

She said, “I wanted to make this one of my priorities to come meet with you so we can continue to collaborate and work together.

“And thank you so much for your support over the years, and we’re ready to keep things going. I know you’ve been working well with the last Country Attaché, so I’m ready to get back in and collaborate and do some really great things with you.”

In his response, the NDLEA boss, in a statement made available to journalists on Friday, 23rd May 2025, through the Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters Abuja, Femi Babafemi, Marwa acknowledged the excellent relationships with Morrison’s predecessors.

He said: “They’ve been very, very supportive, and I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that it will be the same, if not better, with you.” He noted the recent evolution of NDLEA in the size of its workforce, expansion of operational and administrative structures as well as remarkable successes recorded in its drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts.

“While acknowledging the support received from the DEA over the years, especially in areas of equipment, training, and joint operations, Marwa expressed hope that more of such support will continue.

“I think we would welcome much more support but because this being your first visit to introduce yourself, I’m not going to bring out a long list of demands or requests, but just to acknowledge that we appreciate all the support we’ve been receiving.”