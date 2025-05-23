FCTA To Begin Takeover Of Revoked PDP, INEC, CBN, NNPC Lands

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced that it will commence taking possession of 4,794 properties revoked due to non-payment of Ground rent, which have been outstanding for periods ranging from 10 to 43 years, starting next Monday.

The administration indicated that it will proceed with the possession of these properties without regard to their ownership status.

Naija News reports that the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, along with the Director of Land Administration, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, and the Director of the Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, made this announcement during a news conference held on Friday in Abuja.

Recall that on March 19, 2025, the administration revoked the Wadata Plaza, which serves as the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) located in Wuse Zone 5, due to repeated failures to pay ground rents.

While officials from the administration clarified that the plaza is privately owned and not the property of the PDP, they noted that its owner, Samaila Mamman Kofi, who acquired it from Wadata and had his documents registered through Assignment, is in arrears for 28 years of ground rent from 1998 to 2025, amounting to N2.84 million.

Additionally, the FCTA reported that other properties whose titles were revoked include those belonging to the Nigeria Postal Authority, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the National Universities Commission (NUC), the Borno State Government, the Niger Delta Development Corporation (NDDC), the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), the Federal Ministry of Environment, and the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company, among others.

They said, “Ownership of the revoked 4,794 properties in the Central Area, Garki I and II, Wuse I and II, Asokoro, Maitama and Guzape districts, had already reverted to the FCTA, and as from Monday, next week, the government will begin to exercise its rights of ownership on the affected landed properties.

“As usual, this will be done without consideration as to ownership of the affected landed properties. It will be purely in line with extant laws and regulations guiding the process.”

The Director of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, stated that properties impacted will be sealed and access to them will be restricted starting Monday.

He mentioned that the FCTA will determine the course of action regarding the affected properties in due time.

Refuting allegations that certain property owners had initiated legal proceedings, the Director of Lands, Nwankwoeze, clarified that there has been no court ruling concerning the revocation. Thus, the FCTA is not hindered in executing its lawful duties regarding the affected properties.

Nwankwoeze further noted that the FCTA is in the process of compiling records of compliance and non-compliance among title holders who have defaulted on Ground Rent payments for periods ranging from one to ten years, and who have been granted a 21-day grace period to settle their dues.

He indicated that the government will take appropriate action once the records have been thoroughly compiled and analyzed.

Nwankoweze said, “Recall that on March 18, 2025, we informed you of the revocation of 4,794 land titles in the Central Area, Garki I and II, Wuse I and II, Asokoro, Maitama and Guzape districts.

“These 4,794 properties were among the total of 8,375 land titles on which Ground Rent was not paid from one year to 43 years.

“We did say then that consequent upon the revocation of these titles, ownership of the affected properties has reverted to the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA.

“As from Monday, May 26, 2025, the FCTA will begin to take possession of the affected properties, using relevant agencies of government.

“As usual, this will be done without consideration as to ownership of the affected properties. It will be purely in line with extant laws and regulations guiding the process.

“Recall too that a grace of 21 Days was given to title holders that were in default of payment of Ground Rent for between one and ten years, to pay up or have their land titles revoked.

“Relevant agencies of the FCTA are already compiling records of compliance and non-compliance with this directive, with a view to acting accordingly.

“It is important to state that payment of Ground Rent on landed properties in the FCT is founded on extant legislation. It is clearly stipulated in the terms and conditions of grant of Right of Occupancy, and it is due for payment on the first day of January, each year, without demand.

“In March, this year, list of land titles in default of payment of Ground Rent was compiled in the ten oldest districts of Phase 1 of the Federal Capital City (FCC), namely; Central Area District (Cadastral Zone A00), Garki I (Cadastral Zone A01), Wuse I (Cadastral Zone A02), Garki II (Cadastral Zone A03), Asokoro (Cadastral Zone A04), Maitama (Cadastral Zone A05), Maitama (Cadastral Zone A06), Wuse II (Cadastral Zone A07), Wuse II (Cadastral Zone A08) and Guzape (Cadastral Zone A09).”

He added: “In the listed districts, a total of 4,794 land titles were in default of Ground rent payment for 10 years and above. As at then, a total of ₦6,967,980,119 was being owed as Ground Rent by 8,375 property owners.

“This contravenes the terms and conditions of grant of the Rights of Occupancy, in line with the provisions of Section 28, Subsections 5(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act.

“Consequently, the titles of the properties in default were revoked in March 2025.

“Therefore, from Monday, May 26, 2025, the FCTA will begin to exercise its lawful rights of taking possession of these revoked properties.”