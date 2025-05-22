Full List: States That Pay Highest Price For Petrol In Nigeria

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported on Wednesday that in April 2025, Imo, Jigawa, and Sokoto States experienced the highest retail prices for petrol.

Residents of Jigawa paid ₦1588.50 per litre, while Sokoto and Imo States paid ₦1567.84 and ₦1550.00, respectively.

Naija News reports that this contrasts with the previous month, March 2025, when Jigawa, Kaduna, and Cross Rivers States recorded the highest average retail prices for petrol at ₦1,700, ₦1,650.00, and ₦1,563.86, respectively.

The NBS provided this information in its report on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly referred to as petrol, for April.

In the analysis of state profiles, Imo State recorded the highest average retail price for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) at ₦1588.50, followed by Jigawa and Sokoto States with prices of ₦1567.84 and ₦1550.00, respectively.

On the other hand, Yobe, Kwara, and Osun States had the lowest average retail prices at ₦970.00, ₦1014.85, and ₦1042.49, respectively.

Furthermore, the Zonal profile indicated that the South East Zone had the highest average retail price of ₦1341.71, while the South West Zone had the lowest at ₦1138.64.

The report also highlighted a month-on-month decrease in the retail price of petrol by 0.52 per cent, dropping to ₦1,239.33 in April from ₦1,245.80.

The average retail price for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) in April 2025 was ₦1239.33, reflecting a significant increase of 76.73 per cent compared to April 2024’s price of ₦701.24.

Additionally, when compared to the previous month (March 2025), the average retail price saw a decrease of 1.77 per cent from ₦1261.65, as reported by the NBS.