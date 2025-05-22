No One Invests In An Insecure Country – Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged the government to address increasing insecurity across the country.

The Sardauna of Sokoto said any measure to attract foreign investors to put their capital in an unsafe space would not be realistic.

Naija News reports that Sultan Abubakar stated this on Wednesday while speaking at Taraba State International Investment Summit in Jalingo.

The Muslims traditional and spiritual leader commended Governor Agbu Kefas for improving the security of the state since he took over office.

He called on political leaders to prioritize security for the safety of citizens and the economic growth of the nation.

His words: “This program for today, for the development of Taraba, our spiritual and traditional leaders have always reached out to people, to our political leaders, to please do something and change the scenario. There have been very negative scenarios in the country in the past couple of years.

“In Taraba, it’s been that bad. But at least today, we have that confidence to say, yes, somebody somewhere is doing the right thing, being very pragmatic in handling the affairs of Taraba and everybody can come to Taraba peacefully and invest.

“And I think it’s important for us to know that no matter how much you try to lure people to come to your place, if there’s no security, they won’t come. It’s been said before.

“But in the past two years, and I’ve been discussing with Kefas, and I’ve seen a lot of changes, Taraba has been more secure than it used to be. And people can come in peacefully. And I believe that. And that’s why we’re here as rational and religious leaders, to give you that moral and spiritual support values you in the past few years.”