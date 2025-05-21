Ilesa Prison Break: Police, Army, DSS Takes Over Correctional Centre

In the aftermath of the jailbreak at the Ilesa Medium Correction Centre in Osun State, security measures around the facility have been significantly enhanced.

When journalists visited the Ayeso area where the centre is situated, it was observed that armed military personnel and various security forces, including the Department of State Services (DSS), Police, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), were deployed at the site.

Journalists were prohibited from entering the facility; however, the presence of masked security personnel was apparent to all.

Upon inquiry, the Public Relations Officer for the Osun Command, Joel Oyedokun, verified that security has been intensified around the facility.

He further stated that the State Commandant of the Correctional Centre has moved to Ilesa to oversee the ongoing search for the escaped inmates.

“The Army, DSS are working with us to bring back those who escaped from the facility,” Oyedokun told Vanguard.

Meanwhile, the federal government has placed a bounty of ₦5 million on inmates who escaped from the Medium Custodial Centre, Ilesha, Osun State, during a jail break on Tuesday.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), DCC Abubakar Umar, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the ₦5 million reward is for anyone who can provide information that leads to the recapture of the fleeing inmates.

Umar urged members of the public to contact the closest security organization to report any information and assured that all information would be treated confidentially.