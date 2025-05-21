FG Announces ₦5 Million Bounty, Reveals Details Of Fleeing Inmates From Ilesa Prison

The federal government has placed a bounty of ₦5 million on inmates who escaped from the Medium Custodial Centre, Ilesha, Osun State, during a jail break on Tuesday.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), DCC Abubakar Umar, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the ₦5 million reward is for anyone who can provide information that leads to the recapture of the fleeing inmates.

Umar urged members of the public to contact the closest security organization to report any information and assured that all information would be treated confidentially.

He said; “In order to encourage public participation, the Nigerian Correctional Service wishes to inform the general public that a reward of N5 million is being offered to anyone who provides useful information that leads to the recapture of the fleeing inmates from the Medium Custodial Centre, Ilesha, Osun State.

“The Service urges members of the public to report any information they may have regarding the whereabouts of the inmates at large to the nearest security agencies. All information will be treated with utmost confidentiality and anonymity.

“NCoS Public Complaint Response Desk: [email protected]

“Email: [email protected] or 07087086005, 09060004598, 08075050006”.

Below are the details of the fleeing inmates.

Naija News recalls that the Nigerian Correctional Service has launched an expansive manhunt following the rainfall that breached the security of its facility at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Ilesa, Osun State.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the Deputy Controller of Corrections, Public Relations Officer, Umar Abubakar.

The force majeure which occurred at about 0200 hours on Tuesday, 20th of May 2025, led to the escape of seven (7) inmates.