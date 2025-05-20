Despite Internal Crisis, PDP’s ‘Ghost’ Still Stronger Than Most Parties – Ex-Governor Ikpeazu Declares

The former Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has asserted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) still wields significant influence, despite internal disputes and doubts about its readiness for the 2027 elections.

Speaking at a South East PDP stakeholders’ gathering, Ikpeazu stressed the importance of reconciliation among party members, insisting that the PDP remains a formidable force—even in challenging times.

“Even in what some may call its weakest moment, the ghost of the PDP is stronger than most political parties in this country. That’s why we must be careful not to destroy what we have built over the years. We should close ranks, respect constituted authority, and allow peace to reign,” Ikpeazu declared.

His remarks come amid ongoing efforts by a peace and reconciliation committee headed by former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki. The committee was formed by both incumbent and former PDP governors to guide the party toward a peaceful and unified National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Convention.

Addressing tensions in the South East chapter, Ikpeazu called on discontented party members to support Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the PDP’s National Secretary, until the conclusion of his current term in December.

“Is there anything we have asked Senator Anyanwu to do as the national secretary of the PDP in the South East that he has not done? I want to appeal to our leaders in the zone to allow him to finish his tenure, which ends in December. We must not allow ourselves to be distracted as a party, no matter the provocation,” he said.

Ikpeazu also expressed concern over what he described as disregard by some leaders for the Supreme Court’s ruling confirming Anyanwu’s position as the legitimate National Secretary.

He cautioned that such defiance could further fracture the party’s unity in the region, weakening its prospects ahead of the next general elections.

The former governor concluded by urging all stakeholders in the South East to prioritise cooperation and solidarity, emphasising that only through collective effort could the PDP secure victory in 2027.