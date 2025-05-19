Trump To Hold Phone Call With Putin To Push For Ceasefire In Ukraine Conflict

US President, Donald Trump, is set to hold a crucial phone call with Russian President, Vladimir Putin, on Monday, marking a significant step in his ongoing effort to end the war ignited by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Trump, who had vowed during his election campaign to resolve the conflict within a day of taking office, has acknowledged that his diplomatic efforts so far have had little impact.

Speaking ahead of the call, Trump emphasised the need to push for a ceasefire, expressing hope that talks between Russia and Ukraine could bring an end to the violent conflict that has resulted in widespread destruction and millions of displaced individuals.

“I will speak to both President Putin and President Zelensky, and I hope a ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war… will end,” Trump stated.

Trump’s planned conversation with Putin follows direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, which marked the first such talks in nearly three years.

However, the discussions ended without a commitment to a ceasefire, with Ukraine accusing Russia of sending a “dummy” delegation of low-ranking officials.

The Ukrainian negotiators, including Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, have since suggested that the next step should be a meeting between Presidents Putin and Zelensky.

However, Russia remains non-committal, stating that such a meeting would only take place after an agreement between both parties has been reached.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Western allies have accused Putin of ignoring calls for a ceasefire and have pressed for new sanctions against Russia if they continue to refuse peace talks.

The leaders of Britain, France, Germany, and Italy held a call with President Trump on Sunday, urging Putin to engage seriously in the peace process and warning of sanctions if Russia fails to act.

According to AFP, the spokesman for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated, “Looking ahead to President Trump’s call with President Putin tomorrow, the leaders discussed the need for an unconditional ceasefire and for President Putin to take peace talks seriously.”

In a related development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US Vice President JD Vance at the Vatican following Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration mass on Sunday.

During their meeting, Zelensky condemned Russia’s low-level delegation in the Istanbul talks and reiterated the need for stronger sanctions against Russia.

“We discussed the talks in Istanbul, where the Russians sent a low-level delegation with no decision-making powers.

“We also touched on the need for sanctions against Russia, bilateral trade, defense cooperation, and the future exchange of prisoners,” Zelensky said on Telegram.

In an interview with Russian state TV, Putin reiterated Moscow’s aim to “eliminate the causes that triggered this crisis” and to “create the conditions for a lasting peace and guarantee Russia’s security,” though he provided no further details.

Russia’s justification for the invasion has focused on grievances with Ukraine and the West, including the desire to “de-Nazify” and demilitarize Ukraine, protect Russian speakers in the country’s east, and push back against NATO’s expansion.

However, Ukraine and its Western allies have dismissed these claims, viewing Russia’s actions as an imperial-style land grab.

As diplomatic talks continue, the violence on the ground persists. Over the weekend, Russia launched a record number of drone attacks on Ukraine, targeting various regions, including the capital, Kyiv, where a woman was killed. Another person died in Kherson, where a railway station and private homes were also hit.