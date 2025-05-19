It Is Shameful And Dishonest To Castigate Seyi Tinubu Despite Benevolence To Humanity – NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged the President’s son, Seyi Tinubu, to ignore criticism from various quarters and remain committed to his service to humanity.

The group advised Tinubu to shun what it described as the distractions of political jobbers and clout-chasers intent on derailing his noble mission.

Speaking via a statement by its Senate President, Usman Adamu Nagwza, the group noted that Tinubu’s goodwill cannot be dimmed by naysayers trying to bring him down.

He said, “You cannot rewrite the truth with propaganda, nor can you derail a destiny anchored in service and goodwill. Mr. Seyi Tinubu has immortalized his name while still living and has done so while shaping destinies, uplifting lives, and creating legacies that will outlive transient controversies.

“On behalf of millions of Nigerian students across the federation, we say: thank you for being a light in a generation that desperately needs it. Continue your good works, for history shall be kind to you.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) wishes to unequivocally express its dismay at the recent wave of unprovoked vilification and media blackmail targeted at Mr. Seyi Tinubu, a man whose contributions to youth development, humanitarian advancement, and nation-building have been nothing short of laudable.

“It is indeed a paradox of our time that in a society where those who selflessly commit their lives to service ought to be venerated, they are instead subjected to cynical disparagement. Life, as we know it, often thrives in contradiction and it is profoundly regrettable that a man like Seyi Tinubu, who has consistently embodied humility, benevolence, and sacrifice, is being mischaracterized by individuals whose only stock-in-trade is misinformation and mischief-making.

“It defies logic that Mr. Seyi Tinubu, whose mere status could have entitled him to the trappings of privilege and aloofness, has instead consciously chosen the path of accessibility, humility, and philanthropic investment in the lives of ordinary Nigerians. Rather than recline in the ceremonial glory of the presidency’s corridors, he has stooped to serve, lifted others, and become a beacon of hope for thousands of young people.

“To now see such a man being castigated for acts of compassion is both shameful and intellectually dishonest.”