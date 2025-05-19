Gunmen Rob Rhythm 94.7FM In Yenagoa, Steal Staff Gadgets

Gunmen, suspected to be armed robbers, raided Rhythm 94.7FM, a private radio station in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Saturday, stealing valuables including mobile phones, recorders, and operational gadgets belonging to the station’s staff on duty.

Naija News gathered that the gunmen stormed the station located in the Swali community around 4:40 pm and reportedly returned the following day to further loot. While no lives were lost during the attack, the staff members are said to have been left traumatised by the experience.

The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State Council, condemned the assault in the strongest terms, describing it as an affront to the media fraternity in the state and a direct attack on press freedom.

In a statement signed by the State Council Chairman, Tonye Yemoleigha, and the Secretary, Stanley Imgbi, the union expressed concern over the growing insecurity affecting journalists and media houses.

“This attack is a rape on the entire media family in Bayelsa State, and an attack on press freedom,” the NUJ statement read.

The union urged the Bayelsa State security forces, particularly the Commissioner of Police, to swiftly identify and apprehend the culprits.

They also appealed to the police commissioner to deploy a patrol van near the media house to enhance security, citing the radio station’s isolated location in Yenagoa.