NDLEA Intercepts ₦3.2 Billion Worth Of Drugs, Arrests 80-Year-Old Ex-Convict, 82-Year-Old Grandma

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two octogenarians—80-year-old Ayuba Ashiru and 82-year-old Uloma Uchechi Sunday—alongside her daughter, 32-year-old Chisom Uchechi, in a series of operations targeting drug traffickers nationwide.

Naija News reports that these arrests coincided with major interceptions of illicit opioids valued at over ₦3.2 billion at seaports in Lagos and Rivers states.

According to a statement released on Sunday, 18th May 2025, by NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, Ayuba, a repeat offender previously jailed for drug-related crimes between 2014 and 2024, was taken into custody once again.

NDLEA operatives apprehended him on Wednesday, 14th May at Barazana Street in Dogarawa, Sabon Gari LGA, Kaduna State. Seized from him were 2.3 kilograms of skunk neatly packed in nylons and paper, ready for street-level distribution. He reportedly confessed to having been involved in the illegal drug trade for 46 years.

In a similar operation in Abia State on Saturday, 17th May, NDLEA agents stormed the residence of Mrs Uloma Uchechi Sunday in Umuaguma Ntigha Uzor village. The raid led to the recovery of methamphetamine, tramadol, skunk, and ₦130,600 in cash. She admitted to running the business with her daughter, Chisom, following the death of her son who had initially started the illicit operation.

At the Onne Port in Rivers State, NDLEA operatives, working alongside Customs and other security officials, uncovered three million pills of tapentadol and carisoprodol Royal 225mg. The illicit pharmaceuticals, valued at ₦2.1 billion, were hidden inside a container flagged by intelligence and examined on Wednesday, 14th May.

Likewise, another significant seizure occurred on Tuesday, 13th May, at the Apapa Seaport in Lagos. A container falsely declared to contain automobile parts was found to be hiding 169,800 bottles of codeine syrup, with a street value exceeding ₦1.1 billion.

In Kwara State, two suspects—Abdulwahab Quadir and Abdulraheem Ismail—were arrested on Friday, 16th May in Gegele, Ilorin with 199,200 pills of tramadol. A follow-up raid at Favour Lodge in Ilorin led to the arrest of Ibrahim Oladimeji Abdulateef, an HND 1 student of Kwara State Polytechnic, found with 650 grams of “Loud,” a potent cannabis strain, distributed across 149 cups intended for sale to students.

At a courier firm in Lagos, NDLEA’s Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) intercepted a shipment containing 250 grams of cocaine concealed within female headgear bound for Australia on Friday, 16th May.

In Niger State, agents patrolling the Mokwa-Jebba road on Thursday, 15th May intercepted a Toyota Carina with registration AGL 945 BK. Inside were 316 blocks of skunk, weighing 143 kilograms. One suspect, Idris Kamal, 35, was arrested. On the same day, Emmanuel Hassan, 26, was also arrested at Chachi Junction along Kaduna Road with 14.3 kilograms of Loud, while a follow-up operation resulted in the arrest of Bello Aliyu (aka Liti), 39, the consignment’s owner.

Meanwhile, in Nasarawa State, 60-year-old Welman Kengbo was caught with 594.8 kilograms of skunk at Karu on Friday, 16th May. In a separate incident, Oyenuga Toheeb was arrested along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos, with 67.5 kilograms of the same substance on Thursday, 15th May.

Taraba State operatives recovered 5,350 pills of tramadol and diazepam from 22-year-old Shafiu Ismail at Sabonlayin, Jalingo LGA. That same day, Tijjani Mohammed, 35, was arrested in Jigawa State’s Malamawa, Garki LGA, with 198 kilograms of skunk.

Additionally, along the Abuja–Kaduna highway on Friday, 16th May, NDLEA officers apprehended 29-year-old Ismail Isah, who was caught transporting an AK-47 rifle and two loaded magazines concealed in a sack of maize. The agency confirmed he would be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation.

Beyond arrests and seizures, the NDLEA also intensified its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign during the week. Sensitisation programmes were carried out in schools including Supreme International School (Kano), Al-Arifeen International Academy (Kaduna), Nadado Primary School (Katsina), Ila Orangun Grammar School (Osun), and Government Secondary School, Onne (Rivers).

Commending the operatives, NDLEA Chairman/CEO, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), said: “I commend the officers and men of DOGI, Abia, Kaduna, Kwara, PHIPC, Apapa, Lagos, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Taraba, and Niger Commands of the Agency for the arrests and seizures of the past week.”

He added that all commands across the nation deserve recognition for maintaining a healthy balance between curbing drug supply and reducing demand.

See photos below: