Kidnappers Murder APC Chairman After Collecting ₦5 Million Ransom

Tragedy has struck in Ondo State as the kidnapped Ward 5 Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ose Local Government Area, Nelson Adepoyigi, has been murdered by his abductors despite payment of ransom.

Naija News reports that Adepoyigi was abducted last Monday while attempting to park his vehicle at his residence in Ifon.

In the days following his capture, the kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of ₦100 million. However, after extensive negotiation and community appeals, the amount was reduced to ₦5 million.

Two residents of Ifon volunteered to deliver the agreed ransom sum, but upon reaching the abductors, they were also seized. The kidnappers then demanded an additional ₦30 million for the release of all three individuals.

Though the two volunteers were eventually freed, community sources revealed a chilling claim by the kidnappers: that Adepoyigi had already been marked for execution by those allegedly orchestrating the abduction.

According to Daily Post, confirming the tragic incident, the Chairman of Ose Local Government, Kolapo Ojo, expressed deep concern over the worsening state of security in the area. “This pattern of brazen abductions, even at the very gates of people’s homes, confirms that insecurity has taken a dangerous and intolerable dimension.”

He further urged residents to be proactive in safeguarding their communities: “We urge our people to remain vigilant, promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest security post, and stand united as we work together to overcome this threat,” he said.