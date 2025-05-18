2027: Delta South Senator Welcomes PDP Defectors, Declares Oborevwori APC’s Sole Gubernatorial Candidate

Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, representing Delta South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, on Saturday, played host to a gathering of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members who recently crossed over to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the meeting, he formally declared Governor Sheriff Oborevwori the APC’s sole governorship candidate for Delta State in the 2027 elections.

The constituency gathering, which took place at Senator Joel-Onowakpo’s residence, brought together leaders of the APC from all eleven wards in the Isoko South Local Government Area.

During the meeting, attendees expressed their confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, commending their “purposeful and visionary leadership.”

In addition to Senator Joel-Onowakpo, the event was graced by several prominent figures, including the APC leader in Isoko Nation, Chief Lucky Esigie; the Chief of Staff to the Delta State Governor, Hon. Johnson Erijo; the former DESOPADEC Managing Director, Odio Askia Ogeh; Isoko South APC Chairman, Comrade Egbogbo Vincent; Hon. Onwo Ferguson (Isoko South Constituency II); Hon. Bino Obowomano (Isoko South Constituency I); and Chief Emamusi Obiodeh, the State Commissioner for Land, Survey and Urban Development.

Speakers at the gathering underscored the importance of unity and collective effort to secure victory for the APC in the forthcoming 2027 elections.

Addressing the crowd, Senator Joel-Onowakpo, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Local Content, made it clear that inclusivity is the guiding principle of the party, saying, “everyone is APC” and emphasising that distinctions between old and new members have no place in the current APC structure.

He asserted that “the leader of the APC in Delta State is the Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori,” adding that the alignment is in line with the directives from the Presidency and the national leadership of the APC.

Senator Joel-Onowakpo declared Governor Oborevwori as the party’s undisputed flagbearer for 2027, stating, “the Delta State Governorship is not vacant.” He added, “We have an administration that is focused on delivering the dividends of democracy, and we must give them the needed support to complete their mandate.”

The senator also warned against internal conflicts, urging party structures at the grassroots, particularly ward leaders, to ensure that new members are registered without discrimination or bias. He cautioned against any behaviour that might lead to division within the party.

A key moment of the event was the formal motion to pass a vote of confidence, moved by Hon. Ferguson Onwo (Isoko South Constituency II) and seconded by Dr. Sylvester Onoyona, APC’s 2023 House of Representatives candidate for Isoko North and South.

The motion affirmed support for President Tinubu, Governor Oborevwori, and Senator Joel-Onowakpo, receiving resounding approval from attendees.