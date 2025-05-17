Police Recover Stolen Vehicle In Niger State

The Niger State command of the Nigeria Police Force successfully retrieved a stolen vehicle on Dikko Road in Suleja.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, this recovery was made possible due to a prompt response to a report regarding a stolen black Toyota Corolla, registration number EKY 80 DZ.

The vehicle was reported stolen near the Midwifery School in Tunga, Minna, on May 15, 2025, at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Upon receiving the report, the police quickly disseminated an alert to all divisions throughout the state. Abiodun detailed that around 10 p.m., a patrol team from the Maje division, under the leadership of the Divisional Police Officer, identified a black Toyota Corolla with a suspicious front number plate (BDG 271 AT) and no rear plate along Kwamba-Maje Road.

When the vehicle was signalled to stop, the two suspects inside attempted to flee but crashed into a tricycle ahead. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and escaped the scene.

The PPRO noted that the patrol team recovered the vehicle along with other items left by the suspects, and the rightful owner has since confirmed it as the stolen car from Minna.

Abiodun stated that investigations are ongoing, with forensic analysis of the recovered items being conducted to locate the fleeing suspects.

Naija News reports that the Commissioner of Police, CP Adamu Elleman, praised the quick actions of the Maje Divisional team and encouraged residents to stay alert and provide timely information to the police.

He also highlighted the necessity of protecting personal property to deter theft by criminal elements.