Details Of Tinubu’s Meeting With Alaafin Of Oyo Emerge

President Bola Tinubu on Friday highlighted education and healthcare as central priorities for his administration during a meeting with the newly crowned 46th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the President also stressed the crucial role of traditional institutions in Nigeria’s development and called for greater collaboration to implement policies that directly benefit the populace.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Oba Owoade I on his ascension to the throne.

Tinubu referred to the royal ascension as a historic moment, underscoring that it was not only the will of God but also the desire of the people.

“It is a great joy for me and a great honour. Your ascendancy to the throne of your fathers is historic. It is the will of God and the heart of the people,” Tinubu remarked during the meeting.

He further likened Oba Owoade’s rise to the throne to his own presidency, stating, “The inherited tradition is the making of the Almighty God. Your ascendancy to the throne, like my becoming a president, is the divine will of the Almighty God.”

President Tinubu acknowledged the challenges faced by both himself and the Alaafin in their respective journeys to their high offices, calling them part of the preparation for their leadership roles.

He commended the traditional council for the smooth nomination and crowning of Oba Owoade I, following the passing of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi in April 2022.

“I am happy that you have shown character and discipline and uplifted your people’s name, values, and culture, even when you were in Canada. I am glad you have become a hope of sustaining the Yoruba race,” he said.

The President reiterated his administration’s commitment to working closely with traditional institutions to improve the lives of citizens, emphasizing the need for inclusiveness in national development.

“The peace and stability of our nation require inclusiveness. This job is not one you can do alone. We have to pull ourselves together to build a nation of prosperity,” Tinubu stated.

He concluded by reaffirming that the administration’s priority would remain “education and Medicare. We want to uplift education and cultural values. Our door is open for participation.”

Oba Owoade Assures Tinubu Of Traditional Support

In his remarks, Oba Owoade assured President Tinubu of the traditional council’s full support in helping to achieve his mandate for the Nigerian people.

“Today, I speak not just as the custodian of culture and tradition but as a voice for my people, who are deeply honoured by the audience you have granted us here at the heart of the national leadership,” the Alaafin said.

He praised the President’s character, noting, “Your gracious reception is more than protocol. It is a mark of your character, statesmanship, and enduring regard for the traditional institutions.”

Oba Owoade also spoke highly of Tinubu’s journey, recalling the President’s rise through political struggle and his wide-reaching influence. “You won many hearts as an activist, strategist, bridge builder and now as the nation’s foremost leader,” the Alaafin said.

The monarch emphasized the country’s expectations for the President’s leadership, saying, “Nigeria looks up to you, not only for leadership but for restoration. For a new vision rooted in justice, equity and inclusive progress. It is in that spirit that I have come to seek your collaboration. Oyo is ready, Yoruba are ready, and Nigerians are ready.”

Oba Owoade further lauded Tinubu for his bold economic reforms, infrastructural development, social welfare initiatives, youth empowerment, security improvements, and investments in agriculture.

He concluded by stressing the importance of collaboration between traditional and modern governance, stating, “We understand that national transformation is not by government alone. It is built when ancient wisdom meets modern governance. When institutions, old and new, work hand-in-hand.”