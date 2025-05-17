Desmond Elliot Opens Up On Reason Behind AMVCA Elephant Print Outfit

Nollywood actor and politician, Desmond Elliot, has opened up about the inspiration behind his Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards attire.

Elliot got social media buzzing recently after wearing a flamboyant black two-piece ensemble comprising a shirt and a skirt, which featured a bold elephant print.

Speaking to Punch on the reason behind his fashion statement, the politician said, “I am more in politics now, and it means the few times you have the opportunity, just come out different. Don’t make too much noise, but let people see a lot of noise in what you are doing. It could go two ways. It could be good, or you could totally mess it up. Life is about taking chances, and at 50, you have to take bold chances.

“What gives me confidence now is the fact that I have an elephant imprint which has always been my watchword because of what the elephant stands for power, strength, loyalty, stability, love.”

When asked whether he enjoys the attention that comes with being in the limelight, Elliot replied, “I won’t exactly say I love it, but it is okay. Right now, I don’t go too extreme. When you come through what they call ‘midlife crisis’, you just learn to consider how you are feeling at the moment, but generally it is just my own way of saying let everyone live their lives.”

Asked if he was coming from a midlife crisis, Desmond Elliot added, “That is if I am not still in it.”