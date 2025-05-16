‘We Shall Never Bend The Knee To Them’ – FFK Reacts As Terrorists Feed Dogs With Newborn Babies

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has expressed sadness over a report that some terrorists in Zamfara State fed their dogs with twins born in captivity.

Naija News learnt that a member of the House of Representatives, Aminu Jaji, had on Wednesday during the plenary, said the security crisis in Zamfara had degenerated to a point where babies born in captivity were fed to dogs owned by the insurgents.

Jaji narrated that the terrorists abducted a pregnant woman, but when she gave birth to a set of twins in captivity, the leader of the terrorist group took the babies and threw them at their dog.

The lawmaker said, “The dogs ate them up, one after the other.”

Reacting, Fani-Kayode, in a statement on his 𝕏 handle on Friday, questioned if there can be a more callous crime against humanity than the terrorists’ action.

According to him, Nigeria must eliminate these feral psychopaths and send them back to hell.

He said, “Terrorists in Zamfara state kidnap a pregnant woman who gives birth whilst in captivity. They fed her two newborn babies to their dogs and forced her to watch as they were eaten alive. Can there be a more callous crime against humanity than this? Can there be a more explicit display of man’s inhumanity to man? Again in Zamfara an epileptic boy is kidnapped by terrorists together with his family and is murdered in front of them after he had a seizure and fell to the ground.

“Can there be a more bestial act of savagery and barbarity? O Lord behold our tears, arise to our nations defence and rid us of this evil. We must eliminate these feral psycopaths and send them back to hell. We must rid our land of this godless horde. With strength and courage we SHALL prevail. They will NEVER break our spirit! We shall NEVER bend the knee to them!”