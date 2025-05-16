Video: Leah Sharibu’s Mother Expresses Sadness As Daughter Turns 22 In Boko Haram’s Captivity

The mother of Christian schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, Rebecca, abducted by Boko Haram in 2018, has expressed sadness as she marks her daughter’s 22nd birthday, which also signifies her seventh year in captivity.

Naija News recalls that Leah was one of the 110 students abducted from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State, on February 19, 2018.

While the majority of the girls were later released, Leah was reportedly denied freedom after she refused to renounce her Christian faith.

In a video shared on Thursday via Open Doors UK’s social media platform, Rebecca expressed sorrow over the prolonged separation from her daughter.

She described the pain of her continued absence as deeply distressing, stressing that her faith remained strong that God would bring Leah home.

She urged all who believe in justice and in the power of prayer to remember not only her daughter but others who remain in captivity for their religious beliefs.

In other news, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has blamed President Bola Tinubu’s government for the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks in the North East of the country.

Naija News reported that Boko Haram last week invaded some military bases in Borno State, killed some soldiers and stole some arms and ammunition.

Speaking to a delegation of stakeholders from the Kogi East Senatorial Zone led by former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Simon Asuba, who paid him a visit on Wednesday in Abuja, Atiku said lack of political will was responsible for the resurgence of Boko Haram.

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disclosed that the terrorist group started in Yobe State in 2002.

Atiku narrated that former President Olusegun Obasanjo called him into his office on how to stop the terror group.