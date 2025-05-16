Tension As Police Allegedly Kill Female Undergraduate Student In Makurdi

A 23-year-old student at the Federal University Wukari in Taraba State, Emmanuella Ahenjir, has reportedly been shot and killed by an unidentified officer of the Nigeria Police Force at the Wurukum roundabout in Makurdi.

An eyewitness told reporters that the second-year Business Management student was fatally shot on Friday morning by police officers conducting patrols at the well-known Wurukum roundabout while she was being transported from the Gyado Villa area of the town.

The witness recounted that the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when she and a young male driver were in the vehicle.

As they approached Wurukum, police officers at a checkpoint signalled for the Toyota car to stop, and when the driver was unable to halt the vehicle, the officers allegedly opened fire on it, according to the eyewitness who reportedly spoke to Vanguard.

“Sadly, the girl was hit by bullet; she was rushed to the hospital, unfortunately, she died from the bullet wound after losing so much blood,” the source noted.

Naija News understands that the incident has already escalated tensions in Makurdi, with various groups and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) threatening to initiate mass protests if justice is not served and the police officers involved are held accountable.

Gender Rights Activist Ukan Kurugh cautioned that Makurdi could experience a lockdown starting next Tuesday if the State Police Command does not address the issue appropriately.

However, the force command has yet to issue an official statement regarding the development at the time of filing this report.