Suspected Kidnapper Of Late Anambra Lawmaker Rearrested

The Anambra State Police Command has rearrested Ikemefuna Ossai, a key suspect in the abduction and brutal murder of late Justice Azuka, the lawmaker who represented Onitsha 1 Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

Ossai, who initially escaped police custody in February, was apprehended on May 7 in Asaba, Delta State, following a coordinated intelligence-led operation. His arrest comes months after he reportedly fled during an attempt to apprehend another accomplice in Obosi, Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the Anambra State Police spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, Ossai was rearrested by a team led by Chief Superintendent of Police Ifeanyi Iburu, a former Officer-in-Charge of the state’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

“This rearrest followed a painstaking and intelligence-led operation. The suspect, who had previously escaped custody, was tracked across multiple states within Nigeria and even into a neighbouring West African country,” Ikenga said.

“He was eventually apprehended in Asaba. Upon sighting the operatives, the suspect attempted to flee but was swiftly subdued, sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg in the process.”

Background and Escape

Ossai was first arrested on February 6, the same day the decomposing body of the abducted lawmaker was discovered near the Second Niger Bridge. Justice Azuka had been kidnapped on December 24, 2024.

While in custody, Ossai escaped on February 18 alongside another gang member during a follow-up operation with police to apprehend an additional suspect.

Ikenga disclosed that the Commissioner of Police has briefed the victim’s family and the leadership of the Anambra State House of Assembly regarding the latest development. The police acknowledged and expressed regret over the operational failures that led to Ossai’s initial escape.

“Actionable intelligence obtained from the suspect is currently aiding ongoing operations,” Ikenga added. “The Command has intensified efforts to apprehend the remaining fugitives and dismantle the criminal network behind the lawmaker’s murder.”

The statement further reiterated the Command’s commitment to delivering justice and safeguarding the lives and property of residents.

“The Anambra State Police Command reiterates its unwavering resolve to bring all perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety and security of Ndi Anambra,” Ikenga stated.