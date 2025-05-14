PDP Secretariat Staff Support Governors, NEC’s Endorsement Of Koshoedo As Acting Secretary

The leadership crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a significant turn as both management and staff at the party’s National Secretariat have publicly declared their support for the PDP Governors’ Forum and the National Working Committee (NWC) in recognising Architect Setonji Koshoedo as the Acting National Secretary.

This endorsement, according to them, is a move to safeguard the stability of the party, strengthen internal structures, and build trust among its members. They also urged Senator Samuel Anyanwu to accept the development in good faith and prioritise the unity of the party.

Speaking on behalf of the 83 staff members at a press conference held at the party’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, the Director of Administration, Engr Gurama Bawa, explained the reasons behind their position.

“After a thorough consideration, the management and staff of the PDP National Secretariat unanimously align with and declare loyalty to the recommendation of the PDP Governor’s Forum as adopted by the NWC in recognizing and working with Arch Setonji Koshoedo as the Acting National Secretary of our party in line with the provisions of the PDP Constitution,” Bawa said.

He emphasised that the decision was essential for rebuilding trust and ensuring smooth party operations. According to Bawa, “We believe that the NWC’s directive that Arch Setonji Koshoedo acts as National Secretary is in the overall interest of the stability of our party being the best step at the moment to restore the confidence of members of the party and preserve the integrity of our internal processes given the sensitive nature of the office of the National Secretary in the operation of a political party.”

Engr Bawa also clarified the legitimacy of Koshoedo’s appointment, stating, “Moreover, we are aware that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received and acknowledged Arch Setonji Koshoedo as the Acting National Secretary of the PDP.”

He added, “We are also aware that INEC is receiving and attending to correspondences of our party signed by Arch Setonji Koshoedo, contrary to false narratives by certain quarters.”

Turning attention to Senator Anyanwu, the staff acknowledged his past contributions but called for restraint and party-first thinking. “As Staff of the PDP, we fully recognize and appreciate the roles and contributions Senator Anyanwu has played and made for the growth and success of the party especially issues regarding to staff welfare but at this moment we strongly believe that there is no sacrifice too high for any individual to make for the overall interest of our party,” Bawa said.

He continued, “The PDP gave him (Anyanwu) the platform from which he rose from Local Government Chairman, to Senator and also elected as the National Secretary of our Party.”

The staff also appealed to the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, to ensure that the scheduled National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting goes ahead as planned.

“The PDP staff also call on the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum to take all necessary steps to ensure that the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Party holds as scheduled on May, 27, 2025 to enable the party address all pertinent issues and reassert its values of unity, discipline, loyalty and strict adherence to the provisions of the Constitution of our great Party,” Bawa concluded.