Justice Nyako To Deliver Final Judgment On Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Suspension Case On June 27

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja has set June 27, 2025, for the delivery of a final judgment in the case filed by suspended Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News understands that Akpoti-Uduaghan is challenging her suspension from the Senate, which she claims was unjust and biased.

The suspended senator filed the lawsuit after the Senate, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, suspended her over allegations of misconduct.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, however, believes that the suspension was influenced by bias and political motives. In her case, she included the National Assembly, the Senate, the Senate President, and Senator Neda Imasuem, who chairs the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct, as defendants.

Initially, the case was being handled by Justice Obiorah Egwuatu, but after he stepped down, it was reassigned to Justice Binta Nyako.

The latest hearing of the case was held on Monday, where the court was informed that both parties had submitted the necessary documents for the case, as previously directed by the court.

At the hearing, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawyer, Jibrin Okutepa, confirmed that all relevant documents had been filed. However, the defense team for the Senate and Senate President, represented by Paul Daudu and Ekwo Ejembi, accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of disobeying the court’s orders.

They pointed out that she had posted a satirical apology to the Senate President on her Facebook page on March 27, which was also published in newspapers.

“The plaintiff had responded to our motion,” the Senate’s lawyers said, referring to the actions taken by Akpoti-Uduaghan after being accused of contempt.

In response, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s other lawyer, Michael Numan, stated that they had received the motion accusing the senator of disobeying the court. He also reminded the judge that they had filed a similar motion earlier, accusing the defendants of failing to comply with the court’s orders.

Numan emphasized, “The alleged statement credited to the plaintiff had no connection with her,” and insisted that the statement in question did not constitute contempt.