‘I Can No Longer Bear It, I Am Tired’ – Nollywood Actress, Jumoke George Cries Out

Veteran Nollywood actress, Jumoke George, has opened up about her harrowing life struggles and homelessness for over five years.

Naija News reports that in a heartbreaking video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, by her colleague, Abiola Adebayo, Jumoke spoke about her missing son, severe health issues, and crippling debt.

In the video, Jumoke broke down in tears, pleading with Nigerians for prayers and support as she narrates a life that has taken a drastic turn from stardom to survival.

Jumoke said her first son, Adeola, who turned 41 this May, has been missing for over four years.

The thespian added she had undergone several tests and is currently in need of ₦400,000 for brain and heart tests.

She said, “Dear Nigerians, please pray for me.

“I have never ruined anyone’s life. I am tired, I can no longer bear it. I don’t have a home, I don’t have anything, and a child of mine is missing.

“My firstborn, Adeola, has been missing for the past four years. I have been sick since January 2nd. I have done several tests, and now I need to do tests on my brain and heart. It costs N400,000, and I don’t know where to get the money.”