‘Nigerians Will Soon Fight Us Back ‘- Reps Decry Trend Of Boko Haram Attacks On Military Assets

Members of the House of Representatives have voiced significant concern regarding the troubling resurgence of Boko Haram assaults and the theft of military assets valued at trillions of naira.

They cautioned that ongoing governmental inaction may lead to a widespread public outcry and a deterioration of trust in democratic institutions.

Naija News reports that the legislators articulated their views during a debate on a motion introduced by Rep. Ahmed Satomi (APC, Borno) concerning the recent fire incident at the 127 Battalion armoury in Giwa Barracks, Maiduguri, as well as the rising frequency of attacks on military installations in Borno and Yobe States.

In support of the motion, Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (All Progressives Congress – APC, Plateau) remarked that insurgents have, over the years, stolen tanks and weaponry worth trillions of naira from military establishments, despite the budgetary allocations made by the National Assembly aimed at enhancing the nation’s security framework.

“The pictures I saw from the Giwa Barracks attack frightened me.

“How can we guarantee the safety of Nigerian citizens when the platforms meant to protect them are in the hands of the enemy? If care is not taken, Nigerians will soon begin to fight us the way they fight criminals and Boko Haram,” Gagdi said.

He further warned that persistent negligence by military leadership and the indifference of key government officials risked pushing the country toward anarchy.

“We must go beyond passing motions. We must summon these agencies to explain their failures publicly,” the lawmaker added.

On his part, Satomi described the fire incident and continued attacks on military installations as a grave threat to national security and public safety.

“These attacks are not only undermining our military strength but leaving civilian communities dangerously exposed,” he said.

Other legislators reported similarly dire situations. Representative Ahmed Jaha (APC, Borno) disclosed that Boko Haram has begun utilising advanced, weaponised drones to target both military and civilian locations.

In Chibok, 14 farmers were brutally killed. In Izge, a captain and a senior officer lost their lives. Jaha remarked that Boko Haram’s equipment is now superior to that of the Nigerian military.

Representative Zainab Gimba (APC, Borno) described a lethal assault on a multinational joint task force base in Kala Balge, resulting in the deaths of over 20 soldiers.

She highlighted the increasing frequency of attacks on communities within her constituency, which has rendered both civilians and military installations more vulnerable.

Representative Lawan Shettima Ali (APC, Yobe) suggested a potential foreign link to the insurgents’ advancing technological capabilities.

“The firepower Boko Haram wields now suggests external support. We must investigate this,” he urged.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers also called on President Bola Tinubu to hold military commanders and security chiefs accountable for operational failures and immediately restore public confidence.