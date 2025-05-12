Human Trafficking: 78 Nigerian Girls Rescued, Returned Home From Cote d’Ivoire

A total of 78 Nigerian girls who had been trafficked to Côte d’Ivoire were safely returned to their home country in the early hours of Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Naija News reports that the victims, some of whom are expecting mothers, landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos around 1:00 a.m., where they were welcomed by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

During a statement at the airport’s arrival area, the Director-General of NAPTIP, Dr. Binta Bello, characterised the rescue as a significant representation of national duty and resilience against the challenges posed by transnational trafficking crimes.

Describing them as rescued daughters of the nation, the NAPTIP boss said: “Today (yesterday) marks not only their safe return but also a reaffirmation of our unwavering commitment to ending the scourge of human trafficking.”

Bello affirmed that several individuals involved in the trafficking operation have already been arrested and will face legal action.

Although she refrained from providing specific information for security reasons, Bello reassured Nigerians that NAPTIP is actively collaborating with international partners to dismantle the responsible networks.

She explained further: “The return of the young women was made possible through a coordinated effort involving the Nigerian government, international partners, and private sector support, notably Air Peace, which facilitated the victims’ return free of charge.

“Your courage and survival symbolise hope for thousands still trapped in the shadows. You are home. And this country stands with you.’’

Expressing gratitude to the federal government for its consistent political will and support for NAPTIP’s mission, civil society organisations and global partners, she said, “the collaboration continues to empower us.

‘’This latest rescue highlights Nigeria’s ongoing struggle against a deeply rooted trafficking crisis.’’

The NAPTIP boss further noted that hundreds of Nigerian women and girls are trafficked annually to West African countries, Europe, and the Middle East, often under the guise of job offers or false promises.