Five Injured As Hoodlums Attack Osun Amotekun Command

At least five members of the Amotekun security force sustained injuries following an assault on their command centre in Osun State.

A statement from the corps’ spokesperson, Yusuf Idowu, released on Monday, indicated that the incident at the Amotekun Awo Command in the Egbedore Local Government Area occurred over the past weekend.

Idowu explained that the attack was prompted by a request from the Oniwoye of Iwoye regarding an illegal burial on the community’s ancestral land.

Upon arrival, the four personnel sent to investigate found that the burial had already taken place. Unexpectedly, a notorious fugitive, Ismaila Aluko, emerged from concealment with a group of armed associates and launched a violent assault on the operatives, resulting in their injuries, Idowu reported.

He added that the personnel strategically retreated to the command headquarters in Awo to evade further conflict. Idowu also noted that instead of allowing the personnel to remain undisturbed at their post, the gang regrouped and attacked the command once more.

The statement reads: “In a shocking turn of events, the hoodlums regrouped and staged a second attack on the Amotekun office in Awo.

“This brazen assault took place in the presence of law enforcement agents, including officers of the Nigeria Police Force, deployed to investigate the matter and an officer of the Department of State Services (DSS), who was around to intercede in the matter, as well as family members of the assailants.

“During the attack, the marauders tried to disarm Amotekun personnel and inflicted serious injuries on the operatives, who were immediately taken to a medical facility for emergency treatment. One personnel was seriously injured while four others sustained minor injuries.

“This violent act represents a direct threat to the security and peace of our communities and will not be tolerated. The Osun Amotekun Corps is currently working with relevant security agencies to ensure the swift arrest and prosecution of all individuals involved in this heinous act.

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the protection of lives, property, and community peace.”