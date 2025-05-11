Panic In Sokoto Communities As Notorious Bandit Leader, Bello Turji Issues Fresh Threats

Residents of Isa Local Government Area in Sokoto State are faced with fear and uncertainty following fresh threats from notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, who has reportedly forced residents of Bafarawa town to flee their homes.

Naija News learnt that the bandit kingpin has also issued an ultimatum to neighbouring Kamara, Arume, and Kagara villages, warning residents to vacate their communities by Sunday or face violent consequences.

A source from one of the affected villages who spoke with Punch said the fresh threats have triggered widespread panic and displacement, as families abandon their homes in fear of impending attacks.

Also, multiple sources within the affected areas lamented the lack of a robust government response, expressing concern over what they described as a seeming protection of Turji by unidentified actors.

They called for a unified and decisive response from both state and federal authorities to end the bloodshed and bring the perpetrators to justice.

A resident who fled Bafarawa said, “This is beyond just another attack. These threats are calculated and organized. If nothing is done, more communities will fall under siege.”

Confirming the development, the Public Relations Officer of the Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Ahmed Rufai, said security operatives have been deployed to the troubled areas.

He said, “Although we have not received any formal report regarding the incident, we have deployed officers to the area over the past three days.

“The security operatives are on the ground and are prepared to tackle any threat to peace and security.”