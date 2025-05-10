Pretty Mike Storms AMVCA In Iron Man Suit (Photos)

Popular Nigerian celebrity, Pretty Mike has pulled up to 2025 AMVCA red carpet in what can only be described as a full-on metallic ensemble that looked straight out of a Marvel movie

While other celebrities were dressed in tuxedos and sequins, Pretty Mike arrived in full on body armor which he calls “Andromeda in exosuit”.

The silver-toned, sculpted suit clung to his body with a futuristic silhouette, drawing every eye on the carpet. It was bold, bizarre, and very much on-brand for someone who’s built a name off making grand, controversial entrances.

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija alumni, Liquorose and Prince Enwerem stole the spotlight on Friday as they were crowned Best Dressed Female and Male at the 2025 AMVCA Cultural Day, held at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

The reality stars dazzled both the crowd and viewers at home with their eye-catching traditional attire that proudly showcased Nigerian culture.

Liquorose stunned in a lavish, bead-laden ensemble complete with coral accessories and a headpiece that screamed royalty and artistry.

Prince, known for his style and former Mr. Nigeria, turned heads in a regal embroidered outfit, elevated by vintage-inspired accessories that paid homage to his royal roots.

They beat other strong contenders including Neo and Venita Akpofure, who also made bold cultural statements with their outfits.

Liquorose and Prince were each awarded a cash prize of N1 million from Goldberg for emerging winners.

The AMVCA ceremony will be held in Lagos, Nigeria, and broadcast live on all Africa Magic channels.