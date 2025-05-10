Nigerian Pastor Accused Of Rape Rearrested In South Africa

A Nigerian televangelist, recently cleared of multiple rape allegations, Timothy Omotoso, has been re-arrested for immigration violations, according to South African police on Saturday, May 10.

Naija News understands that Omotoso was released last month after spending nine years in custody awaiting trial for charges of raping and sexually assaulting several young women from his congregation.

His acquittal sparked outrage throughout South Africa, as the judge noted that although the pastor’s justifications seemed implausible, the prosecution had mishandled the case.

Immigration officials and police apprehended Omotoso in East London on Saturday morning, shortly after church services, as reported by police commissioner General Fannie Masemola to the media.

“He will be facing charges related to violations of the Immigration Act, and he will appear in court on Monday,” Masemola said.

Naija News reports that the 66-year-old pastor of the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church in South Africa was apprehended in 2017 on 32 counts, including rape, sexual exploitation, and human trafficking.

Numerous young women, some of whom were still students at the time, testified that they were specifically chosen by Omotoso, who would seek forgiveness through prayer after each encounter.

In April, Judge Irma Schoeman of the Eastern Cape High Court criticised the prosecution’s management of the case, stating that the state had failed to establish its case against Omotoso and two co-defendants beyond a reasonable doubt.

South Africa has one of the highest incidences of rape and gender-based violence globally.

According to police statistics, over 42,500 rapes were reported in the 2023-24 financial year, averaging more than 116 rapes per day.