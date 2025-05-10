Fire Guts Three-storey Building In Onitsha

Chaos ensued as a fire disaster in Fegge Onitsha, Anambra State, resulted in the destruction of property valued at millions of naira.

One of the victims, who simply identified himself to journalists as Jude, explained that the incident took place on Thursday, May 8.

The individual who said he operates a mini industrial sewing factory on the top floor of the building attributed the fire to an electrical surge.

He told Daily Post that the blaze ignited around 2:30 am due to an unstable electricity supply that persisted throughout Wednesday night, leading to significant losses.

Jude further explained that the fire consumed everything, including seven industrial sewing machines valued at approximately ₦1.5 million each, six additional sewing machines, and an unquantified amount of fabric materials worth millions of naira.

Meanwhile, the landlord, Aaron Ezeobi, expressed his frustration, stating that he had repeatedly warned his tenant against using the residential property for business and workshop purposes.

“I had previously served him with a quit notice which was due to expire by next month before the inferno. I’m pained because of the prevalent high cost of building materials,” he said.

The House of Representatives Member for Onitsha North & South Constituency, Emeka Idu, expressed his condolences to the victims of the recent fire disaster.

He extended his sympathies to both the landlord and the tenant, urging them to remain resilient in the face of their loss to prevent any potential health issues.

Idu offered prayers for their swift recovery and provided financial support to Jude.

He also committed to researching the costs of the industrial sewing machines to facilitate additional assistance.

Furthermore, Idu requested that the landlord notify him when the re-roofing of the damaged building begins, so he can contribute financially.

“Please hold yourself, do not think too much about your loss to avoid high blood pressure which can lead to stroke.

“The ₦200,000 is to hold yourself for now pending when you are ready to replace the sewing machines let us see how we can further assist you,” he assured.