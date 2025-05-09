FAAN Launches New Domestic Cargo Processing Facility At GAT, Lagos

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has launched a new domestic cargo terminal at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), Lagos, in its drive to modernise aviation logistics.

Naija News reports that the domestic cargo terminal, according to FAAN, will be replicated in Kano, Jos, Niger and Port Harcourt.

In a statement on Friday, FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs Obiageli Orah, said the initiative, led by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, under the Directorate of Cargo Development and Services, headed by Mr. Lekan Thomas, aims to boost export activities and strengthen Nigeria’s cargo infrastructure.

The new cargo processing facility was commissioned on Friday (today) by the Managing Director/Chief Executive of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, who was represented by the Director of Commercial and Business Development, Ms. Joy Agunbiade.

“The terminal is designed to improve cargo handling operations’ efficiency, scalability, and connectivity. As e-commerce and agricultural exports rise, the facility offers reliable and secure logistics, helping to reduce bottlenecks and supporting businesses nationwide.

“It also positions Lagos as a central cargo hub, which is expected to attract more national and international freight operators. FAAN plans to replicate this model across other states, including Abuja, Kano, Jos, Niger, and Port Harcourt expanding access to modern cargo processing across the country.

“This effort aligns with FAAN’s strategic roadmap to decentralise and optimise cargo movement,” she said.