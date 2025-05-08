University Workers Decry Delay In Payment Of April Salaries, Cite Discrimination

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) at federal tertiary institutions have expressed frustration over the delay in the payment of their April 2025 salaries.

Union sources who spoke with Punch suggest that the delay may be tied to the recent migration of university-based unions from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) platform.

SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim, voiced his concerns in a letter to the Accountant General of the Federation, dated May 7, 2025.

The letter, titled “Concern Over the Consistent Delay in the Payment of Monthly Salaries of University Workers,” was also copied to key officials, including the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission.

In the letter, Ibrahim expressed disappointment over the continuous delay, which he described as a violation of the 2022 agreement between the Federal Government and the Joint Action Committee of SSANU and NASU. This agreement led to the suspension of a prolonged strike by university workers.

“It is regrettable that, since the migration to GIFMIS, salaries of our members are often paid two weeks after those of other federal workers,” Ibrahim stated.

He described the delay as not only an administrative lapse but also a clear act of discrimination. He further emphasised that the ongoing delay in salary payments suggested a punitive response to the unions’ previous lawful strike actions, thereby breaching the 2022 agreement with the government.

A core provision of the 2022 agreement stipulated that no union member would face retaliation for participating in the strike, but Ibrahim’s letter indicates that the delay might be an attempt to target the union members.

“This ongoing delay suggests a punitive response to our lawful actions and breaches that agreement,” he added.

Ibrahim warned that the continued salary delays could damage industrial harmony within the university system. He urged the Accountant General’s office to investigate the situation and ensure that university workers receive their salaries in alignment with the general federal payment schedule.

“Any further delay will be interpreted as deliberate and may compel the union to take necessary steps to protect the rights and dignity of its members,” Ibrahim warned.

Meanwhile, several university lecturers have also confirmed the non-payment of April salaries.

A lecturer from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, who requested to remain anonymous while speaking with Punch, expressed frustration over the continued delay.

“We are the only category of federal workers yet to be paid. It’s unacceptable. This is May 7, and we still haven’t received our April salaries. The government must address this delay immediately,” the lecturer said.