Tinubu Writes New Roman Catholic Church Leader, Pope Leo XIV

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to His Holiness Leo XIV on his election as the Bishop of Rome and the new head of the Roman Catholic Church.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, titled, ‘President Tinubu congratulates His Holiness Leo XIV on election as Bishop of Rome,’ the Nigerian leader commended the Conclave for selecting the American Robert Francis Cardinal Prevost as the 267th Bishop of Rome.

Tinubu emphasised the longstanding and significant relationship between Nigeria and the Holy See, recognising the fruitful collaboration with the Catholic Church in areas such as peacebuilding, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and, more recently, the advancement of technology to enhance human capacity.

He conveyed his belief that the election of Pope Leo XIV marks a new era in the Catholic Church’s history, reinforcing the values of love, humanity, and charity, especially towards the less fortunate, which the Church has consistently upheld.

“President Tinubu rejoices with the leadership of and congregants of the Catholic Church in Nigeria on the historic election of the new Pontiff, whose message of faith and hope already resonates across the globe, with a reassurance from the scriptures of a more peaceful world,” the statement said.

President Tinubu expressed his hope that the Almighty God will perpetually illuminate the new leader of the Catholic Church with His glory, bestowing upon him good health and wisdom to effectively convey the message of peace and love to the world.