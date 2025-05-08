Speaker Agbebaku Has Been Working For APC – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo State Chapter, has said the Edo State House of Assembly Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, was working for the All Progressives Congress (APC) before his defection.

Naija News reports that Edo’s PDP chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, said it was laughable that the APC would celebrate the defection of a man who worked for them.

In a statement on Thursday, Aziegbemi stated that Agbebaku was an APC loyalist before his defection but operated covertly.

He cited that Agbebaku worked with Governor Monday Okpebholo to sack duly elected local government chairmen.

“Tuesday’s stage-managed fanfare in Benin City was not news; it was merely the official coronation of what had become a public secret. For months, Agbebaku has served the interests of the APC in both conduct and allegiance. What played out was nothing more than a desperate spectacle, designed to impress the President and APC national leadership—an illusion worthy of a David Copperfield performance.

“Let it be remembered that under Agbebaku’s leadership, and in collaboration with Monday Okpebholo and the Edo APC, duly elected local government council chairmen—overwhelmingly PDP members—were illegally suspended. Despite the expiration of that unconstitutional suspension, Agbebaku refused to reinstate them, acting with clear partisan bias. If ever there was evidence of his real political affiliation, this was it,” he said.

PDP faulted APC’s claim that 17 local government chairmen under the party have defected to the APC.

He challenged the APC-led administration to provide the names of the council chairmen who dumped PDP.

“Agbebaku’s formal alignment with the APC is a textbook case of political opportunism—motivated not by ideology or conviction, but by personal ambition and self-preservation. While the APC celebrates this, we in the PDP remain unbothered. Men who stand for nothing will always fall for anything.

“Even more laughable is the APC’s claim that 17 council chairmen have defected to their party. This is pure fiction. We challenge the APC to name a single duly elected PDP chairman who has defected. The truth is that what they parade are political appointees and stooges illegally imposed on the councils—Okpebholo’s loyal hirelings, not the people’s elected representatives. We dare Okpebholo to release the names of the Council Chairmen that defected.

“This charade is part of a broader strategy by the APC to create a false narrative of political dominance in Edo State. But the people of Edo are politically astute and cannot be deceived by such theatrics,” he stated.

Aziegbemi told Edo people to “endure this holocaust period, for joy is coming”.

“The PDP remains focused, undeterred, and unwavering in its commitment to justice. We are pursuing all legal avenues to reclaim our stolen mandate from the brazenly manipulated September 2024 governorship election.

“To our members and supporters and indeed Edolites: remain resolute. Stay focused, united, and strong. Do not be distracted by the desperation of those who put personal gain above public good,” he added.