‘No Regrets’ — Biden Speaks On Stepping Down From U.S Presidential Race

Former U.S. President Joe Biden has spoken candidly about his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential election, describing the move as a tough call but one he ultimately does not regret.

The veteran Democrat, who once served as vice president under Barack Obama, had initially declared his intention to seek a second term but later stepped aside, endorsing his former running mate, Kamala Harris, as the Democratic Party’s flag bearer.

Despite her candidacy, Harris was unable to secure a victory, losing the election to Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump.

Speculation had swirled around Biden’s capacity to run again, with many observers citing concerns over his health and age as potential drawbacks.

Speaking in a BBC interview — his first since exiting the White House — Biden addressed those concerns and shared insights into his decision-making process.

Asked whether an earlier withdrawal might have changed the course of events, Biden responded: “I don’t think it would have mattered.”

Reflecting on the rapid political developments leading up to his decision, he said: “Things moved so quickly that it made it difficult to walk away. And it was a hard decision.”

Biden also stood by his choice to step aside for Harris, affirming: “I think it was the right decision. I think that… it was just a difficult decision.”

His remarks came during the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of VE Day, marking a reflective moment not just for global history but also for Biden’s political journey.