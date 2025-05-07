EFCC Interrogates Comedian AY Over Naira, Dollar Abuse

Ace Nigerian comedian cum Nollywood actor, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has stated that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, May 5, 2025, interrogated him over abuse of Naira.

Naija News reports that AY, in a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, said the EFCC invited him regarding the public spraying of both local and foreign currencies during a recent social event.

The filmmaker said he was pardoned based on confirmation that the money being sprayed is not linked to proceeds of crime or any form of illicit activity.

The comedian expressed appreciation to the EFCC and relevant authorities for their understanding.

He further cautioned the general public against spraying Naira or foreign currency, a practice considered a violation of the Central Bank of Nigeria regulations on currency mutilation.

He wrote, “I am grateful to God for His mercy and guidance. I was invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday regarding an incident that involves the spraying of both local and foreign currencies, an act that has been classified as an offence related to the abuse of the Naira. I want to sincerely appreciate the EFCC and all the authorities involved for their understanding and for granting me a pardon based on confirmation that the money being sprayed is not linked to proceeds of crime or any form of illicit funds.

“The experience has been a valuable lesson, and I am personally committed to promoting awareness about the proper respect and care for our national currency.

“To my friends, family and the general public, we all know that spraying money at public events is a practice in Nigerian celebrations, especially during weddings, funerals and parties. It is considered a cultural tradition rather than a criminal act. It is important to understand that multilating or abusing the Naira, whether by spraying, tearing, defacing or mishandling, is not just a cultural practice but also a violation of Nigerian law. Such acts undermine the integrity of our national currency and can have serious legal consequences. Let us strive to hold the dignity of our currency, which is a symbol of our national sovereignty and economic stability.”