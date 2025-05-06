You Have Poor Recollection Of History – Tinubu’s Aide Tells Adesina

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has said Nigerians’ standard of living under the current administration is better than in 1960.

Naija News reported that the President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, faulted the current government’s economic policies, stating that Nigerians are poorer under the current government than they were in 1960.

According to Ajayi, Adesina’s statement showed a poor recollection of history. In a statement on his 𝕏 handle, he accused the AfDB President of raising a false alarm.

Ajayi said Nigerians live better and have more access to social services than in the 1960s. He listed eating rice as a stable, more cars on the roads and more television sets at home to prove his position.

He said: “Data can be tricky, and can serve any purpose anyone wants it to serve, depending on how it is played and interpreted.

“I think some of our development experts and public figures outside government, especially those who once served in government and now hold positions in multilateral institutions, should be more measured and nuanced in their interventions on public policy.

“Viewed differently, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, as AfDB President, could have made his point on the economic trajectory of Nigeria from 1960 to date without sounding alarmist and populist as he did. I don’t think we need to overstate and exaggerate claims to make a point at public fora.

“It beggars belief that anyone would suggest that Nigeria of 1960 is better than Nigeria of today in terms of standard of living and quality of life. The economy is bigger today 100 times over than it was in 1960. Our population has quadrupled today from what it was in 1960. We have better access to social services and better infrastructure now than we had in 1960.

“Just a look at old pictures of our cities, towns, and villages of 1960 and today shows a wide gap in level of development and progress we have made. By 1960, most of the houses in our towns and villages were mud and thatched roof houses.

“Diseases that killed people in 1960 no longer kill people today as a result of better healthcare services and improvement in medical science and technology.

“It was not up until the 1980s that television sets started becoming common in Nigerian households. Even then, millions still did not have. In the 1960s, we could count on our fingertips the number of car owners in our communities. Owning a Raleigh bicycle was big deal; some indicator of affluence and riches.

“We may not have been the best we can and should be since independence, and the challenges of development still persist, but to suggest Nigeria of 1960 is better than Nigeria of today is not correct.

“Such an outlandish claim by Dr. Adesina is a poor recollection of history and the facts of where we are coming from as a country and people.”