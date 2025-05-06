Police Arrest Air Force Operatives, Others Over Torture, Death In Kaduna

The Nigerian Police Force in Kaduna State has arrested two Nigerian Air Force personnel and two civilians in connection with the alleged torture and death of a filling station staff, Joseph Isaac Fada.

According to Zagazola Makama, the incident, which occurred on April 30, 2025, has sparked public outcry over alleged extrajudicial treatment and abuse of power by security personnel.

According to police sources, the case began when Amina Abdurrazaq, 40, the manager of Albash Filling Station, located along Airport Road in Kaduna, reported a case of criminal misappropriation involving 28-year-old Fada.

She accused him of misappropriating ₦335,522 from fuel sales and subsequently handed him over to personnel at a nearby military checkpoint operated by the 413 Force Protection Group of the Nigerian Air Force for interrogation.

Sources revealed that Fada was allegedly detained overnight and tortured by the Air Force personnel until he became unconscious. He was later taken to a patent medicine store for treatment, where he reportedly died.

The owner of the medicine store, identified as 51-year-old Maryam, is also among those arrested.

The case was transferred from the Airport Division to the state police headquarters, leading to the arrest of Air Force personnel Sgt. Achibong Friday Udoh and LCPL Ayodele Glory Blessing, along with the station manager, Amina Abdurrazaq, and the medicine store operator.

Police stated that the body of the deceased has been deposited for autopsy, while investigations are ongoing to determine the level of involvement of each suspect.