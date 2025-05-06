GDP Growth: ‘We Don’t Consider Adesina A Threat To Tinubu Or APC’ – Presidency

The Presidency has refuted the insinuation of considering the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, a political threat to the Bola Tinubu administration.

Naija News recalls that Adesina had on May 2, during a programme in Abuja, claimed that Nigeria’s GDP per capita had dropped from $1,847 in 1960 to $824 in 2024, implying a deterioration in living standards.

He insisted that Nigerians are now significantly worse off than they were 64 years ago.

However, in an interview on TVC’s ‘Beyond the Headlines’ show with Nifemi Oguntoye on Tuesday, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed that Adesina’s statement is neither a threat to Tinubu nor the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, “As a politician, I don’t consider Dr. Akinwumi a threat to this president or to our political party [All Progressives Congress].

“I don’t think he is a political threat. I said I was surprised that he made what I would consider as a non-sequitur kind of argument or kind of conclusion.

“In Latin, you say it doesn’t follow; that, because GDP has fallen in 2025 so it means per capita income has fallen in 2025 does not mean that life, necessarily, was better in 1960 than now. That was the point I was making.

“I also said that as a politician, I don’t consider Dr Akinwumi a threat to this president or to our political party.”