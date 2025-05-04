Natasha: No Sensible Person Who Knows My Track Record Will Be Deceived By Ridiculous Fabrications – Ezekwesili Responds To Bribery Allegation

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has stated that nobody can bribe her to support a cause she is committed to.

She made this known while responding to allegations by UK-based activist, Sandra Duru, that she collected bribes to support suspended Kogi central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that Ezekwesili has been outspoken in the demand for an investigation into the sexual harassment allegations made by Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

However, Duru claimed that Akpoti-Uduaghan told her the former Minister was paid to back the sexual harassment allegations.

Reacting in a post on X, the former Minister said, “I see how my unwavering support for your cry for justice has sent your adversaries into a frenzy—resorting to desperate, laughable falsehoods.

“No sensible and decent person who knows my incorruptible track record is deceived by the ridiculous fabrications being peddled by your traducers.

“They know—without a doubt — that no amount of money, not even all the wealth in every Central Bank in the world, can buy my convictions, voice, and stance on any matter I choose to support. So, worry not, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.”

The former Minister added that she would continue to support the senator “wholeheartedly”.

“Our commitment to justice is unshaken, and we will not relent until justice is served,” she said.