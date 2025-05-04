Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 4th May 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 3rd May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1595 and sell at ₦1610 on Thursday 3rd May, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1595 Selling Rate ₦1610

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1606 Lowest Rate ₦1600

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigerian currency, the Naira, experienced a decline in the official market, trading at ₦1,602.18 per dollar.

According to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) website, this reflects a loss of ₦5.49.

Naija News reports that this decline equates to a 0.34 per cent decrease compared to the ₦1,596.69 per dollar recorded on Wednesday, April 30, prior to the Workers’ Day holiday on May 1.

The Naira had shown relative stability over the three trading days from Monday, April 28, to Wednesday, April 30, with rates of ₦1,599.95, ₦1,599.71, and ₦1,596.69, respectively.

The local currency concluded the week on a downward trend, having also started the trading week with a slight loss of 0.02 per cent.