SSANU Demands Payment Of Withheld Allowances For Taraba University Staff

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has urged the Taraba State government to promptly settle the outstanding salaries and allowances owed to its members at Taraba State University (TSU) in Jalingo.

During the union’s 11th Regular Zonal Executive Council meeting in Jalingo on Friday, May 2, the National President, Muhammad Haruna, highlighted the necessity of equitable treatment for non-teaching staff, whom he regarded as essential to the university framework.

Haruna praised the leadership of the TSU branch of SSANU, especially Chairperson Bitrus Joseph Ajibauka, for his steadfast commitment to advocating for the rights of members.

He called on the state government to take immediate action to address these matters in order to preserve industrial peace and ensure a consistent academic schedule.

“I commend Governor Agbu Kefas, the Vice Chancellor, and other stakeholders for their efforts during the recent dispute. However, I call on the government to immediately pay all withheld salaries and allowances to prevent future crises,” Haruna stated.

Haruna urged SSANU members to stay dedicated to their responsibilities, cautioning that the union would not protect any member who violates university rules.

Ajibauka expressed gratitude to the state governor for approving partial payment of the backlog and for implementing the new ₦70,000 national minimum wage.

He, however, called for the complete settlement of outstanding entitlements to promote a cooperative labour-management relationship.

Ajibauka also pointed out significant accomplishments of the union’s branch, including reinstating wrongfully suspended staff, restoring administrative roles for non-teaching staff, paying several previously withheld allowances, and introducing enhanced salary structures.

Speaking on behalf of the state governor, Agbu Kefas, Deputy Chief of Staff Emmanuel Lawson reaffirmed the administration’s dedication to educational reform.

He highlighted the 50% reduction in tuition fees across the state’s tertiary institutions and encouraged SSANU to continue supporting government initiatives aimed at improving the quality of education in Taraba.