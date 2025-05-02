Nigerian Air Force Gets 35 Additional Pilots To Enhance Battle Against Terrorists

A total of 35 new pilots have joined the ranks of the Nigerian Air Force’s flying officers following their graduation from the 401 Flying Training School (FTS) in Kaduna.

According to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, these pilots will be assigned to various national missions and will participate in ongoing operations across different theatres.

The graduation event occurred less than six months after the Nigerian Air Force announced the acquisition of 12 additional fighter aircraft to bolster its operational capabilities.

Naija News recalls that in January 2025, the NAF reviewed its fleet enhancements, which included two King Air 360i light transport aircraft, four T-129 ATAK helicopters, two Agusta Westland 109 Trekker helicopters, and four DA-62 surveillance aircraft.

During a meeting with NAF veterans in Kaduna, Air Chief Abubakar also noted that the force is set to receive 24 M-346 fighter aircraft and 10 more Agusta Westland 109 Trekker helicopters from Italy.

Notably, the new pilots, who are graduates of Basic Transport Flying Course 5 and Ab-initio Student Pilot Course 49, consist of 10 graduates from the Basic Transport Course and 25 from the Ab-initio Student Pilot program.

In his address at the combined graduation ceremony last Saturday, Abubakar encouraged the newly qualified pilots to regard their flying credentials not just as personal achievements, but as a significant national duty.

The air chief said, “Earning your flying qualification is not just a personal achievement, it is a national responsibility. You carry not just rank and wings, but the hopes of millions of Nigerians who depend on us for safety and security.”

The senior military officer stressed that the operational strength of the NAF is directly linked to the standard of its training, saying the force would not in any way take training lightly to defeat emerging threats.

“In the Nigerian Air Force, we say that the quality of our training determines the strength of our operations. This is why, under my leadership, we are upgrading training institutions, inducting more aircraft, and evolving our doctrines to meet the demands of modern warfare.

“This graduation is another milestone in the ongoing transformation of the NAF into a more agile, resilient, and technology-driven force,” the service chief explained.

He praised the 401 FTS for its outstanding pilot training program that has spanned over forty years, during which it has successfully trained over 700 pilots for the NAF, the Nigerian Navy, and various African nations, including the Republic of Benin, Cape Verde, Niger, Zimbabwe, and Sierra Leone.

The CAS further emphasised that the NAF is committed to strengthening professional capabilities, enhancing the welfare of its personnel, and fulfilling its constitutional duty to protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity while contributing to national development.