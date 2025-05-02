Katsina Governor Declares Public Holiday For Tinubu’s Visit

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has declared Friday a public holiday to allow civil servants to participate in the official welcome of President Bola Tinubu, who is set to visit the state to commission several key projects completed by the current administration.

Naija News reports that Governor Radda made the announcement on Thursday following his address at the 2025 International Workers’ Day celebration, organized by the State Council of the organized labour.

The Governor expressed his excitement about the Presidential visit, stating, “I am pleased to inform you that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be visiting Katsina State tomorrow to commission several key projects we have completed over the past two years. In light of this, I hereby declare tomorrow a work-free day, so that civil servants can join us in giving the President a warm and honorable welcome.”

The announcement was welcomed by workers in the state, as it provides them the opportunity to participate in a significant event marking the completion of the administration’s projects.

While addressing this year’s theme for Workers’ Day, “Reclaiming the Civic Space Amid Economic Hardship,” Governor Radda commended the resilience and dedication of Katsina’s workers, despite the economic challenges faced by the nation.

He emphasized that the state government remains committed to the welfare of the working class and continues to work toward improving their livelihoods.

At the Workers’ Day event, the Katsina Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Organized Labour called on the Federal Government to step up efforts in securing agricultural communities in the state.

The NLC Chairman, Hussaini Yanduna, who addressed the gathering at Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, said the improvement in security was crucial for farmers to work without the fear of violence and extortion.

“We strongly believe that security has now improved significantly with this determination and commitment,” Yanduna remarked, appreciating the Governor’s efforts to ensure peace and stability.

He further acknowledged Governor Radda’s commitment to addressing workers’ concerns, specifically mentioning the timely payment of pensioners’ gratuities at both the state and local government levels.

Yanduna also praised Governor Radda for his prompt action in addressing the backlog of pension payments.

“We must not forget to appreciate and commend His Excellency for the prompt payment of backlog of gratuity to retirees at both the State and Local Government Areas. Billions of naira were injected to settle the gratuity up to 2023, and verification for those retired in 2024 is about to commence. This is highly commendable, we thank you immensely, Your Excellency, for this milestone achievement,” he said.