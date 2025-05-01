Plateau Attack Victims Get ₦100 Million Relief From Federal Lawmakers

In a show of solidarity, the House of Representatives has extended an intervention fund of ₦100 million to the Plateau State Government and selected local government areas affected by recent violent attacks across the state.

A delegation of lawmakers from the National Assembly, led by former Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Idris Wase, presented the financial support to Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang on behalf of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

Naija News reports that the presentation took place during a condolence visit to the state.

The development was disclosed in a statement released on Wednesday by Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Gyang Bere.

The visiting delegation included all House of Representatives members from Plateau State, and their visit was in response to a directive from the Speaker, aimed at sympathising with the state and people following a string of violent incidents in multiple communities.

While presenting the cheques, Rt. Hon. Wase noted that the donation represents part of the National Assembly’s ongoing efforts to cushion the effects of the recent attacks on affected communities. He emphasised the Speaker’s resolve to galvanise more federal support for Plateau State in its moment of need.

The financial assistance was broken down as follows:

– ₦50 million allocated to the Plateau State Government

– ₦20 million designated for Bassa Local Government Area

– ₦20 million allocated to Bokkos Local Government Area

– ₦10 million directed to Riyom Local Government Area

Responding, Governor Caleb Mutfwang expressed deep appreciation to the lawmakers and the Plateau caucus for their thoughtful gesture and prompt response. He commended their unity and concern for the people during a time marked by grief and displacement.

The governor also seized the opportunity to highlight the wider infrastructural challenges in the affected areas, calling for urgent improvement in rural road networks and communication systems to enhance emergency response and accessibility.

Turning to another recent crisis, Governor Mutfwang addressed the fire outbreak at the makeshift Terminus Market in Jos, which devastated the livelihoods of hundreds of traders.

He described the incident as “a painful setback for hardworking Plateau citizens” and promised swift intervention.

“We are working diligently to provide immediate assistance to victims of the Terminus Market fire. No effort will be spared to ensure our traders bounce back stronger. Their resilience represents the true spirit of Plateau, and we will stand firmly by them,” Governor Mutfwang assured.