Attempt At Blackmail – NANS Rubbishes Allegation Of Seyi Tinubu’s Interference

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has denied allegations that the organisation has been hijacked by politicians, including the son of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi.

Speaking via a statement signed by the National Public Relations Officer, Adeyemi Ajasa, on Wednesday, NANS stated that individuals peddling such falsehood are trying to tarnish the image of the Association.

Earlier, one Henry Okunomu, who identified himself as a former Senate President of the body, had during an interview on Channels Television raised alarm over the growing influence of political actors in NANS.

Okunomu also alleged that Seyi Tinubu has being meddling in the internal affairs of NANS, questioning his interest and stake in the students’ union.

“With the involvement of the President’s son for the past one year, he has done everything to make sure that the organisation is porous. What he stands to gain, I don’t know. What he wants to achieve, I don’t know. But the question I want the general public to ask him is, what is his interest in NANS?” Okunomu said during his TV appearance.

Reacting, NANS disowned Okunomu, warning the public and the media to be wary of impostors.

Ajasa said, “Mr Henry Okunomu has never held the position of Senate President within our association,” labelling his assertions as false and an attempt at blackmail

“It is deeply concerning that media platforms we consider reputable would grant their platform to individuals peddling falsehoods and seeking to tarnish the image of a formidable organisation like NANS.”

Reinforcing NANS commitment to transparency, Ajasa explained: “Aspiring leaders undergo a thorough process that includes obtaining forms, comprehensive screening, and other crucial steps well in advance of our conventions. The suggestion that financial resources can bypass our established protocols and constitutional requirements is not only false but also deeply insulting.”

On the leadership tussle, NANS clarified: “We want to clearly state that Mr Abubakr is in no way the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students. The legitimate and duly elected President of NANS, representing the Nigerian student populace, is Comrade Olushola Oladoja.”

Reaffirming its independence from political control, the association emphasised: “NANS is never an arm of any political party, government or politician. This is reflected in the various positions we have taken over unfavourable policies that affect the interests of our members Nigerian students — irrespective of whose ox is gored.”