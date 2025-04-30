‘There Is A Conspiracy Against The North’ – ACF Reveals Plans To ‘Save’ Northern Region

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has alleged that there is a conspiracy against the region by other regions in the country.

This position was made known by the ACF on Wednesday during a meeting of its Board of Trustees (BOT), where pressing issues concerning the northern region and the country at large were discussed.

The BOT Chairman, Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, said they have observed rising hostility against Northerners in other parts of the country, but said the north must remain united.

Speaking in his opening remarks at the meeting, the chairman also noted the rising insecurity in the North, coupled with killings of residents in the region particularly in Plateau, Borno, Benue, Niger, Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, and other states.

While commending the security agencies for their efforts in addressing the situation, Dalhatu said more needs to be done to save the situation.

He also lamented that Northerners residing or travelling through Southern Nigeria, are facing increasing attacks, adding that such actions are unacceptable and a betrayal of the North’s age-long hospitality.

Dalhatu particularly decried the inability of Northerners to own property in the South, especially in the South East, while many foreigners are obtaining lands in the North.

“The time has come for Northern authorities to reform land ownership systems to protect the interests of our people and prevent landlessness in the North.

“While we remain extremely grateful for the work done by these eminent members, we regret to observe that the situation, particularly that of insecurity in Northern Nigeria, has not improved; as a matter of fact, and despite the best efforts of our increasingly overstretched security forces, it has gotten worse and keeps deteriorating by the day.

“Senseless killings have persisted in parts of Plateau, Borno, Benue, Niger, Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara, and other parts of the North. In spite of this, we wish to assure all the people of the North of our determination to take all necessary measures in consultation and collaboration with our political, traditional, religious and other leaders to bring this crisis to an end in the shortest time possible.

“Even innocent Northerners on journeys through southern states get killed or subjected to inhumane treatment, a tragedy which, unfortunately, successive administrations in this country have failed to stop,” he said.

Land Control

The ACF BOT Chairman called on political leaders in the North to urgently revisit the issue of land control and ownership in the region so citizens from the region don’t become landless in their own territory in the future.

“The need for this reform is self-evident, especially given the current mad scramble for land in the North by foreigners. Authorities in the North must ensure that Northerners do not become landless in their own territory,” Dalhatu submitted.

2027 Presidency

The BOT chairman condemned the premature political scheming ahead of the 2027 general elections, stating that the North is watching closely and will only support leaders who prioritise its interests.

Naija News reports that the meeting had in attendance three former governors, including Ramalan Yero, Ahmed Makarfi, and Ibrahim Shekarau, as well as a former Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, former Minister and Governor, Simon Lalong, former Army Spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd), former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and the former political adviser to the Vice President, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.