SSANU President Accuses FG Of Neglecting Deplorable North East Roads

The National President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Comrade Muhammad Haruna, has lamented the deplorable condition of roads connecting the North-East region, asserting that some are in a worse state than those in war-affected South Sudan.

Naija News reports that Haruna made these remarks on Wednesday in Jalingo, the capital of Taraba State, during the 11th National Zonal Executive Meeting of the association.

He voiced his concerns regarding what he termed the ongoing neglect of the region by the Federal Government in areas such as infrastructure, security, and human development.

He stated that the roads leading to Taraba from any direction are in a more dire condition than those in South Sudan, emphasising that Taraba, along with other states in the North-East, is not receiving equitable treatment.

He criticised the politicisation of security in the region as disheartening.

Furthermore, the SSANU leader questioned why federal roads in the area do not meet the standards observed in cities like Lagos, Ibadan, Kano, and Kaduna, despite the North-East’s significant strategic importance to the nation.

“Other than Benue, no state in Nigeria produces as much food as Taraba. So, there’s no justification for the Federal Government’s continued neglect of this region,” he said, adding that while the state government was making efforts, the situation required urgent federal intervention.

On the issue of security, Haruna called for a more robust and non-political approach to policing the region.

“There should be effective policing, not just checkpoints where security personnel extort money from the less privileged. Security operatives should be deployed with a clear mandate to protect Nigerians, not to serve as escorts to politicians’ wives,” he added.

Haruna, who expressed support for the right to self-defence, citing the deteriorating security situation in the region, said; “Without being political, I support the call for self-defence. We cannot continue to sit and wait for our killers. Nigerians must defend themselves in line with the provisions of the Constitution.”

The North-East, previously considered one of the most tranquil areas in the nation, has recently been troubled by insurgency and increasing insecurity, a situation that Haruna attributes to political neglect.