Nigerian Banks Hike SMS Alert Charges

Nigerian commercial banks have raised the transaction alert fee from ₦4 to ₦6, effective Thursday, May 1, 2025.

Naija News reports that this information was communicated to customers in a message sent early Wednesday morning.

The banks attributed this increase to a recent rise in telecom rates as announced by the telecommunication service providers.

It is worth noting that the federal government has authorised the telecommunications service providers to implement a general increase in their tariffs.

The commercial bank also noted that SMS alerts to international phone numbers are subject to higher charges.

“Dear Valued Customer, Please be informed that effective Thursday, May 1 2025, the SMS transaction alert fee will increase from ₦4 to ₦6 per message. This adjustment is due to a recent increase in telecom rates as communicated by the telecommunication service providers.

“Kindly note that transaction alerts are important and help you keep track and stay in control of activities on your account.

“If you prefer not to receive transaction alerts via SMS, you can update your preferences by completing the transaction alert form on our website and sending it to [email protected],” a message sent to Naija News correspondent by Guaranty Trust Bank reads.