I Have No Grudges Against Okowa – Atiku Speaks On Defection, Addresses Claims Of Leaving PDP

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has stated that he is not moved by the defection of his running mate in the 2023 presidential election, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking through his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku stated that he is neither bothered nor hurt by Okowa’s decision to jump ship.

Ibe stated this while speaking to The Nation. According to him, there is no justification for negative feelings over anyone’s exercise of his democratic rights.

He further reiterated Atiku’s loyalty and commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), adding that all the talks about leaving the party for any other are mere speculations.

He said: “Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar bears no grudges; he has said that and he means it.

“As a democrat, he subscribes to the universality and constitutionality of the freedom of association which is one of the pillars of democracy, without which democracy would be meaningless.

“We have addressed the issues about coalition and remember that we had a statement to that effect; Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is not leaving the PDP and he has said that clearly.

“As for those talking about him leaving the PDP, we don’t know where they are getting that from.”